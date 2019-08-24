CRPF Assistant Commandant commits suicide in J&K's Anantnag, probe ordered

ANANTNAG: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official posted in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir committed suicide, said reports on Saturday.

He was identified as Assistant Commandant M Arvind. Arvind committed suicide by shooting himself with his personal weapon at his residence on Friday.

33-year-old Arvind, who was associated with the 40 Battalion, hailed from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu district.

The initial inquiry suggested some marital problems, which forced the CRPF officer to take such an extreme step.

His mortal remains are being sent to his hometown today.

CRPF also categorically rejected reports in social media attributing the incident due to bad living conditions, dubbing it as ''untrue''.

Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered into the incident.