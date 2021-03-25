CRPF soldier killed, others injured in attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Lawaypora

Kashmir: One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and three others injured in an attack by militants in Lawaypora in outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Militants attacked on E/73 (ROP duty) in Lawaypora in outskirts of Srinagar, as many as four CRPF jawans have been injured in the attack. The injured personnel are being shifted to 92 base hospital. One personnel succumbed due to the injury."

Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off and search operations have been launched to nab the attackers all top officials of security forces rushed the spot.

The officials are calling it a hit and run attack.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)