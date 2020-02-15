CRPF to use drones in anti-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: For anti-terror operations in the Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to use drones, which will carry out reconnaissance in built-up areas to locate terrorists.

"During operations, terrorists hide in built-up areas and start firing on forces. To identify the source of fire, drones would be used," said a senior IPS officer. The drones would also assist the forces in "close-range missions", the officer added.

The captured data of the site would help make on-the-spot strategy and pin-point the holed-up terrorist`s location. The drones would be under CRPF`s command in Rambagh in Srinagar.

The CRPF, headed by IPS officer A.P. Maheshwari, is procuring 20 drones with speed up to 72 km per hour and minimum flight time of 31 minutes with a 28 mm focal point. It also plans to procure drones from India-based companies promoting the `Make in India` campaign.

The drones should be foldable, portable and omnidirectional, which is six directions, the officer said. "We are looking for foldable drones as it can be carried in a bag and deployed quickly and easily," the officer said.

In 2019, the Army too planned to procure load-ferrying drones, slow-moving unmanned aerial vehicles doubling up as missiles at the high altitude border areas. The decision was taken after heightened threats at borders with Pakistan.

The Army Design Bureau, the facilitator for research & development and initiator of procurements of weapons and other defence equipment required by the Army, had brought all the stakeholders at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment to display various kinds of drones.