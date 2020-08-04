Curfew imposed in Srinagar as separatists, terror groups plan ‘Black Day’ protest on August 5

SRINAGAR: The J&K Administration has imposed a curfew on August 4 and 5 - the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 - in view of intelligence warning that the separatists and Pakistan-backed terror groups were planning to observe August 5 as ‘Black Day.’

The curfew orders were passed after the J&K Police received intelligence inputs that separatists and terror groups were planning to disrupt the law and order in Kashmir Valley on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, that gave special status to the former state of J&K.

During a meeting of the Gore Group of the J&K Administration, J&K Police, intelligence agencies and other security forces, the decision to impose curfew was taken. The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding 15 Corps and Director General J&K Police and Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar issued the order late on Monday for imposing two days curfew/restrictions in Srinagar on 4-5th August.

The order cited a report from Senior Superintendent of Police of the district that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that “separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August as Black Day, therein apprehensions of violation action or protests are not ruled out.”

The order said, “to prevent such violence and loss of life and property, it's imminent to impose curfew in the district.” “Therefore, after having considered the material facts in report and examining the situation in the backdrop of prevailing factors, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me u/s 144 Cr PC hereby order complete restrictions on public movement/curfew in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar,” the order read.

“These restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August 2020,’’ it added. However, medical emergencies and movement of staff on COVID-19 duty with pass/Valid Cards shall be exempted from above restrictions.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party in a press conference on Monday said that we have not accepted the abrogation of Article 370 and will oppose it.

There are also inputs that terrorists may disrupt the peace in Valley on August 4 and 5. A major tragedy was averted by alert security forces in the morning on Srinagar-Baramullah Highway where an IED was detected and later diffused.

Security has been tightened across the Kashmir Valley and the additional deployment will remain in place till August 15. It may be recalled that on August 5 last year, the central government abrogated Article 370, and the state was divided into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.