Encounter breaks out in Srinagar's Panthachowk; gunbattle on, area cordoned off

SRINAGAR: A fierce gunbattle broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the Panthachowk area in Srinagar's outskirts, police sources said on Saturday.

The encounter began after a group of unidentified terrorists fired upon a joint check post of security forces in Panthachowk.

According to reports, the entire area has been cordoned off and firing is currently on from both sides.

So far, there is no report about any casualty.

A tweet from the Kashmir Police said, “Police & CRPF at #Panthachowk, joint parties cordoned off the area. During search in the area, #terrorists again fired upon search parties, leading to an #encounter. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.

#Terrorists fired upon joint naka of Police & CRPF at #Panthachowk, joint parties cordoned off the area. During search in the area, #terrorists again fired upon search parties, leading to an #encounter. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 29, 2020

Earlier, some terrorists attacked the joint naka party of security forces on the main road near Panthachowk after that a massive search operation was launched by joint team of J&K Police, 20 and 50 Battalions of Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF in Dobey Mohalla.

A police officer said, “As the joint team cordoned the suspected house, the hiding terrorists fired searching party. The fire was retaliated by the joint party and encounter started.’’

IGP Kashmir confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists.

The sources in J&K Police said at least 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.