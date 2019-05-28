Encounter on between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Anantnag, at least 3 terrorists holed up

ANANTNAG: An encounter broke between terrorists and security forces at Kazhwan forest area near Khundru in Anantnag in South Kashmir on Tuesday. At least 3 terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area.

Live TV

Exchange of fire is currently underway.

The encounter comes hours after suspected terrorists shot dead a 39-year-old man in Babagund area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday evening. Earlier, one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama. Musa was the head of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.