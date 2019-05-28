close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Encounter

Encounter on between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Anantnag, at least 3 terrorists holed up

At least 3 terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area. 

Encounter on between terrorists, security forces in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag, at least 3 terrorists holed up

ANANTNAG: An encounter broke between terrorists and security forces at Kazhwan forest area near Khundru in Anantnag in South Kashmir on Tuesday. At least 3 terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area.

Live TV

Exchange of fire is currently underway.

The encounter comes hours after suspected terrorists shot dead a 39-year-old man in Babagund area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday evening. Earlier, one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama. Musa was the head of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind. 

Tags:
EncounterAnantnag
Next
Story

Army foils suspected IED blast plot at Jammu-Rajouri highway

Must Watch

PT26M58S

Watch Debate: Who will take responsibility for Congress's defeat in Lok Sabha elections?