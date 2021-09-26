हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter

Encounter underway in J&K's Bandipora, two to three terrorists holed up

Encounter underway in J&amp;K&#039;s Bandipora, two to three terrorists holed up

Bandipora: An encounter broke out between security forces and a group of heavily armed terrorists at Watnira area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Watnira area of Bandipora. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to sources, the encounter began after the security forces received input that two-three terrorists are present in a house in the area. "Heavy exchange of fire is underway. Further details are awaited," said sources. 

In August, a Pakistani terrorist named Babar Ali was killed in the Chhandaji region of Bandipora by security forces.

Meanwhile, three Army soldiers were injured when the alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists from across the line of control (LoC) in Uri sector, sources said.

Defence sources said alert troops challenged heavily armed terrorists who were trying to infiltrate in Uri sector on Saturday evening. "An encounter ensued between the infiltrating terrorists and the army in which 3 soldiers were injured. The operation is still going on in the area," sources said.

Three soldiers injured belong to the 12 Jat regiment. They have been shifted to the hospital. Earlier on September 18, another major infiltration bid was foiled by the army in the same sector when a group of terrorists was forced to withdraw back after they were engaged in a sustained gunfight.

