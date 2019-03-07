हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu blast

Explosion inside bus at Jammu's bus stand; several injured

A loud explosion was heard inside a bus at Jammu's General Bus Stand on Thursday morning. 

JAMMU: A loud explosion was heard inside a bus at Jammu's General Bus Stand on Thursday morning. 

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

 

The nature and cause of the explosion are not known yet.

This is a developing story

 

