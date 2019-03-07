Explosion inside bus at Jammu's bus stand; several injured

JAMMU: A loud explosion was heard inside a bus at Jammu's General Bus Stand on Thursday morning.
The injured have been rushed to the hospital.
The nature and cause of the explosion are not known yet.
This is a developing story
