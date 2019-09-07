close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shopian

Four including minor injured in firing by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir police today termed the incident as 'merciless act of terrorism' and said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated. 

Four including minor injured in firing by terrorists in J&amp;K&#039;s Shopian
File Image

New Delhi: At least four persons including a minor girl were injured after terrorists opened fire at people in Dangerpora area of Sopore district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday night, said police. 

Live TV

All the injured were taken to hospital and were given medical treatment. The minor girl, who also received gunshot injured, is said to be out of danger. The girl has been identified as Usma Jan.

Jammu and Kashmir police today termed the incident as 'merciless act of terrorism' and said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated. 

More details are awaited. 

Tags:
shopianShopian firingJammu and KashmirTerroristsJammu and Kashmir Police
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Indian Army retaliating

Must Watch

PT54S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour