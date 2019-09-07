Four including minor injured in firing by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

New Delhi: At least four persons including a minor girl were injured after terrorists opened fire at people in Dangerpora area of Sopore district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday night, said police.

All the injured were taken to hospital and were given medical treatment. The minor girl, who also received gunshot injured, is said to be out of danger. The girl has been identified as Usma Jan.

Jammu and Kashmir police today termed the incident as 'merciless act of terrorism' and said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.

More details are awaited.