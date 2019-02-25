हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama attack

Four out of five CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama attack discharged from hospital

The fifth CRPF man is currently undergoing treatment at the 92 Base Hospital in the state capital.

Four out of five CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama attack discharged from hospital

Srinagar: In a relief to the entire nation, four out of the five CRPF personnel, injured in the ghastly Pulwama attack, were on Monday discharged from the hospital. The fifth CRPF man is currently undergoing treatment at the 92 Base Hospital in the state capital.

Earlier in the day, the vehicle used in the terror attack was identified by NIA investigators, with the support of forensic and automobile experts. The vehicle is a Maruti Ecco, the owner of which is a man named Sajjad Bhat.

Bhat, who is a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, has been evading arrest since the ghastly attack on February 14 that shook the country.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying jawans in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
Pulwama attackCRPFJeM
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 3rd consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Deshhit: First National War Memorial since Independence Inaugurated by Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close