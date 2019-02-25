Four out of five CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama attack discharged from hospital

Srinagar: In a relief to the entire nation, four out of the five CRPF personnel, injured in the ghastly Pulwama attack, were on Monday discharged from the hospital. The fifth CRPF man is currently undergoing treatment at the 92 Base Hospital in the state capital.

Earlier in the day, the vehicle used in the terror attack was identified by NIA investigators, with the support of forensic and automobile experts. The vehicle is a Maruti Ecco, the owner of which is a man named Sajjad Bhat.

Bhat, who is a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, has been evading arrest since the ghastly attack on February 14 that shook the country.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying jawans in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.