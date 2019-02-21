हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Higher reaches of Kashmir receive fresh snowfall

An official of the MET Department said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 29 cms of snow, while Kupwara received 11 cms of fresh snowfall during the night.

Higher reaches of Kashmir receive fresh snowfall
File photo

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed with rains overnight, the Met Office said on Thursday.

An official of the MET Department said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 29 cms of snow, while Kupwara received 11 cms of fresh snowfall during the night.

Snow was also recorded in some areas like Banihal and Jawahar Tunnel along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the official said.

He said there are reports of fresh snowfall in a few other areas in the higher reaches of the valley.

The plain areas, including summer capital Srinagar, received intermittent rains during the night which continued till the morning on Thursday.

The MET Office has said there is the possibility of rain/ snow at widespread places in the state, with heavy falls at isolated places in Kashmir and heavy to very heavy falls /thunderstorms at isolated places in Jammu on Thursday. It forecast scattered rain/snow at isolated places across the state on Friday.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K snowfallGulmargNorth KashmirSnowfall in KashmirBanihal
Next
Story

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch sector

Must Watch

PT7M20S

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat takes to skies in LCA Tejas combat aircraft