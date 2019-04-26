close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Hold assembly election for J&K in November, and not in June, Governor recommends EC

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has opposed the proposal to hold assembly elections in the state in the month of June, said an ANI report. 

Hold assembly election for J&amp;K in November, and not in June, Governor recommends EC
File photo

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has opposed the proposal to hold assembly elections in the state in the month of June, said an ANI report. 

The report said that the Malik asked the poll panel to hold the elections in November. 

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has cited Muslims' holy festival Ramzan, Amarnath Yatra, tourist season, Bakarwal migration as the reasons for further delay in elections.

Earlier in March, the Election Commission announced the seven-phased Lok Sabha election schedule on March 10 and said election for Jammu and Kashmir assembly would not be conducted along with the parliamentary elections. 

The 87-member assembly plunged into a crisis in June 2018 after BJP withdrew its support to the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir where it was in power with Peoples Democratic Party, led by Mehbooba Mufti. The state is since then under the President's rule. 

The BJP and PDP were in an alliance in the state since 2016. PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the coalition government. While PDP has 28 out of 53 MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP just stood behind with 25. 

Tags:
Election CommissionJammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiOmar AbdullahBJPCongress
Next
Story

Terrorists attack police post in Srinagar's Chanapora, one cop injured

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues