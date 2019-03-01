India, Pakistan trade fire on LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch and Rajouri districts on Friday.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Mendhar, Balakote, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors at 6 p.m. using mortar shells and small arms.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he added.

While Nowshera sector is in Rajouri district, Krishna Ghati, Mendhar and Balakote are in Poonch.