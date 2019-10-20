Indian Army artillery guns destroy four terror launch pads in PoK

SRINAGAR: Several terror launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) were targeted by the Indian Army artillery guns after credible inputs about the presence of a significant number of terrorists operating there was received by the intelligence agencies.

According to reports, four terrorists launch pads in PoK’s Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi were totally destroyed by the Indian Army in the operation which was launched on Saturday night.

Athmuqam is the district headquarters of Pakistan Army.

The action by the Indian Army has caused heavy damage there, sources said. These terror launch pads are located in the Neelam Valley in PoK, they added.

One Pakistani Army personnel was also killed in the retaliatory firing by the Indian Army.

Live TV

Pakistani border posts assisting terrorist infiltration on Saturday night were quickly identified and hit after Pakistan used artillery fire targeting civilian areas in the Indian side, according to army sources.

Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Tanghar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

Since late-night, Pakistan started heavy firing on LoC in Tangdhar and adjoining areas. Heavy mortars were used by the Pakistani troops after which the Indian Army responded with matching calibre. Firing from both sides continued till Sunday morning.

The civilian killed has been identified as Mohd Sadiq (55). Those wounded are Mohd Maqbool (70), Mohd Shafi, (50) and Yusuf Hamid (22).

The Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing in case Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities across the borders, the Army sources said.