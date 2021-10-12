Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian, one identified

New Delhi: At least three terrorists of proscribed outift Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday. The police informed arms and ammunition and other incrimination materials were also recovered from their possession.

On the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police informed in a tweet.

Meanwhile, one of three terrorists has been identified as a resident from Ganderbal district, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI. "One terrorist has identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal. He had shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," Kumar said.

The encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian.

On Monday, as many as five Indian Army personnel including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers were killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The anti-insurgency operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, PTI said quoting a defence spokesman.

As per the officials, there are reports about the presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Chamrer forest after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC).

(With input from agencies)

