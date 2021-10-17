J-K: Two non-local vendors killed by terrorists, L-G Manoj Sinha condemns attacks

New Delhi: In another incident of targeted killings of non-local residents and minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, a labourer hailing from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists on Saturday in Srinagar. While another hawker was shot at point-blank range who later succumbed to his injuries. It is the eighth such killing of civilians in the past two weeks in the Valley.

“A non-local vendor, Arbind Kumar Sah, was killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar. Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress,” senior police officer told ANI.

The deceased Sah was a golgappa seller, he was killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir. While, Sagir from UP's Saharanpur was a carpenter he was shot dead in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir UT condemned the killings and assured that the prepatrators will be punished soon.

"I strongly condemn the brutal killings of Arvind Kumar Shah and Sagir Ahmad by terrorists. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. UT Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.Office of LG J&K.Perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be punished soon. We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists & their ecosystem.They will have to pay a very heavy price for killing innocent civilians.I urge people to speak in one voice & join hands in the fight against terror, he wrote in a tweet.

I strongly condemn the brutal killings of Arvind Kumar Shah and Sagir Ahmad by terrorists. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. UT Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 16, 2021

The terrorists in the Valley have killed eight civilians. In September, a laborer from Bihar was killed by terrorists in the Nehama area of ​​Kulgam. A street vendor from Bihar was murdered in Srinagar on October 5. Last week, a female headmaster and a teacher were shot dead inside a government school in Srinagar.

Makhan Lal Bindu, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead. A 'chaat' vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar and another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone were also killed by the terrorists.

According to official figures, a total of 30 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021 so far.

Live TV