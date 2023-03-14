'Jaisa Karoge Vaisa Bharoge': Omar Abdullah After Ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik Says His Security Downgraded

Srinagar: "What goes around comes around," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said in response to claims of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik that his “security has been downgraded.”

Abdullah, a former J&K chief minister, accused Malik of "messing" with the security of several politicians including his and his party colleagues. The NC vice president apparently referred to the developments post August 5, 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory and several politicians were detained for months. Malik was J&K's governor at that time.

“What goes around comes around, jaisa karoge vaisa bharoge. He messed with a lot of peoples' security, including mine and of my senior colleagues," Abdullah said on Twitter.

He was reacting to Mailk's claims that his security has been downgraded. In an interview with a private TV news channel, Malik claimed his security was taken away because he spoke on the farmers' issue and the Centre's Agniveer scheme. “I would like to say that I am not joining any political party. I am not a political person. But if something happens to me, please come to Delhi,” Malik said.

Malik was the Jammu and Kashmir Governor in 2019 when the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status and split the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Months later, Satya Pal Malik was shifted to Goa as its 18th Governor. Malik went on to serve as the 21st Governor of Meghalaya until October 2022.