New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a terrorist with links to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in Anantnag district of the state.

The terrorist was identified as Hilal Ahmad and was arrested from Dooru area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. A police officer told media that the forces recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is going on to probe the accused's complicity in terror crimes, the officer said.