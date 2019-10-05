close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Governor allows National Conference delegation to meet Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah

81-year-old Farooq is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence, his son and NC vice-president Omar is detained at a state guest house. 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor allows National Conference delegation to meet Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah
File Photo

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday granted permission to a 15-member delegation of J&K National Conference to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday. 

While 81-year-old Farooq is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence, his son and NC vice-president Omar is detained at a state guest house. The delegation is led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprises former party legislators. Rana had sought permission from Governor Malik in this regard.

Speaking to ANI, Rana said, "Today, we got the confirmation that a delegation will be allowed to meet Farooq and Omar Abdullah. A 15-member delegation of National Conference leaders, all of them former legislators, is going to Srinagar tomorrow morning." 

The NC leaders had expressed anguish over the continued detention of senior party leaders, including Farooq and Omar Abdullah, as also other top leaders of mainstream political parties of the state, ever since the Centre scrapped special status of the state under Article 370.

Party spokesperson Madan Mantoo said that NC members decided to meet the top leadership at an emergent meeting two days ago, soon after the administration lifted the movement of NC leaders.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSatya Pal MalikNational ConferenceOmar AbdullahFarooq AbdullahSrinagar
Next
Story

Terrorists hurl grenade at deputy commissioner's office in J&K's Anantnag, 14 injured

Must Watch

PT3M45S

5W1H: Chhattisgarh Congress's controversial statement about Ram Mandir