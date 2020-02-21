Jammu and Kashmir Police goes hi-tech, to acquire helicopters, robots, UAVs

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has decided to equip its personnel with hi-tech weapons to ensure that its men remain safe during counter-terrorism operations. According to Zee Media sources, the J&K Police have earlier floated tenders for procuring modern equipment to identify and diffuse the explosives including Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) and procure Bullet Resistant Vests (BRVs) for its personnels so as to minimise the risk to their lives during counter-terrorism operations.

The force has also decided to procure Total Containment Vessel (TCV), also known as 'truck bomb', to diffuse bombs and IEDs, which have claimed the lives of dozens of security personnel in recent years. The J&K Police will also be purchasing Remote Operating Vehicles (RoVs) is set to receive its maiden and fresh consignment of Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that will give a big boost to its aerial surveillance in J&K Union Territory (UT).

The J&K Police will soon receive a set of 50 UAVs), which is the biggest UAV procurement by the police force so far. According to sources, the formalities for receiving the fresh consignment of UAVs have been completed and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a go-ahead to the project under the police modernisation program 2018-2019.

A senior J&K Police official said that the tenders were floated by the police headquarters online in October-November 2019 after which the date of submitting claims was extended till December. “The process is almost over and there is every likelihood that we will get the consignment by March 15,” the officer said.

The UAVs or drone system, which the J&K Police is procuring, will be of category 3, which is considered the latest and modern technology required by the police especially in Kashmir given its terrain and topography.

Besides, the J&K Police has also decided to equip its personnel, especially those who are part of its Special Operation Group (SoG), with the bullet-resistant vest (BRVs.) It may be noted that besides maintaining law and order, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are also involved in counter-terrorism operations.

The procurement of UAvs by the J&K Police will take place at a time when the force is already set to get its first ever helicopter on a two-year lease besides getting other latest equipment for dealing with various kinds of explosives that include IEDs and bombs.

The J&K Police earlier used to seek assistance from Army units for using drones. But after the procurement of drones or UAVs, the police will become more tech savvy especially in Kashmir Valley.

According to J&K Police, after the fresh consignment of UAVs arrives, each police district will be laced with the fresh gadget. The J&K Police will now be better equipped to handle not only counter-terrorism operations but also anti-India protesters.

The J&K Police will train a batch of its officials how to operate these drones. After the curfew like restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir Valley on August 5, security forces have used small UAVs and helicopters to keep an eye on the situation and to detect people converging for protests.