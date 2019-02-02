हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaish-e-Mohammed

JeM-linked terror module busted in J&K's Sopore, three arrested

The busted terror module was involved in the recent grenade attacks in Sopore.

JeM-linked terror module busted in J&amp;K&#039;s Sopore, three arrested

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Saturday busted a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir`s Sopore town and arrested at least three persons in this connection.

At those arrested by police are associated with Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"This Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-linked terror module was responsible for the recent grenade attacks in Sopore town,'' a J&K police official said.

"During questioning, all three involved persons, who are locals, confessed to the commission of offence,'' he added. 

It was revealed that the JeM terrorists based in Sopore provided two grenades to these individuals for attacking the security forces," the official said.

