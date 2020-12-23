हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jaish-e- Mohammad

JeM module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, 6 arrested

Awantipora Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Bn CRPF busted a terror associate module of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.  

JeM module busted in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag district, 6 arrested
Representational Image

Srinagar: Awantipora Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Bn CRPF busted a terror associate module of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral region of Pulwama and Sangam area of Anantnag District.

The police released a statement which says that the arrested terror associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades upon security forces in recent past. The statement further added that 'The arrested persons have been involved in pasting of threat poster of election boycott in Tral area.'

 Police identified arrested terror associates as: -

1. Aijaz Ahmad Bhat S/O Manzoor Ahmad Bhat R/O Larow Tral.
2. Mohd Amin Khan S/O Ghulam Hassan Khan R/O Handoora Tral.
3. Umer Jabar Dar S/O Mohd Jabar Dar R/O Wagad Tral.
4. Suhail Ahmad Bhat S/O Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat R/O Dogripora Awantipora.
5. Sameer Ahmad Lone S/O Ghulam Mohd Lone R/O Darganiegund Tral
6.Rafiq Ahmad KhanS/O Abdul Ahad Khan R/O Handoora Tral

Incriminating material including explosive substance has been recovered from the possession of the arrested terror associates.
 

