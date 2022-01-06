J&K imposes night curfew, restricts non-essential movement amid COVID-19 surge

Srinagar: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movement in the entire union territory from 9 pm to 6 am.

"In continuation to the Covid-19 containment measures ordered under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, vide Government Order No. 01-JK ( DMRRR) of 2022 dated 02-01 – 2022 and in reference to the meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, J&K (Chairman State Executive Committee) along with the ACS (Health and Medical Education) and other senior Health functionaries on 05.01.2022 regarding the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the entire J&K it is hereby ordered that there shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire UT of J&K from 9 pm to 6 am till further Orders," the government order reads.

The J&K administration has also earlier cancelled leave of all doctors, paramedics and associated health department staff. Director, Health Services, Jammu, issued an order cancelling leave of all doctors, paramedics and associated Health Department staff to fight the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory`s health department on Wednesday. Of these 418 new cases, 311 were reported from the Jammu division while 107 were reported from the Kashmir division.

There are currently 1,819 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 894 in the Jammu division and 925 in the Kashmir division.

