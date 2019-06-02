J&K man rescues tourists after boat capsizes in Pahalgam, gets caught in whirlpool, dies

A tourist guide lost his while saving lives of at least five tourists after their boat capsized in Lidder river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on May 31. The man has been identified as Rouf Ahmed Dar. Recalling the mishap, Dar's relative told news agency ANI: "He rescued the tourists and later he got stuck in a whirlpool in the river."

Dar, a registered professional rafter, was the only earning member of his family. He jumped into the river when the raft, carrying the tourists, overturned near Mawoora after it was caught in sudden gusty winds. Among the five people on board, three were locals along with a couple from West Bengal.

Live TV

Dar's body was taken out of the river on Saturday and handed over to his family for last rites after medico-legal formalities were completed.

Several leaders saluted the bravery of the man. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that the governor termed him a real-life hero and prayed for the 'eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief'.

J&K:Rouf Ahmed Dar,a tourist guide lost his life while saving lives of 7 tourists after their boat capsized in Lidder river in Pahalgam on May31.His relative says,"He rescued the tourists,later he got stuck in a whirlpool in the river.He was the only earning member of his family" pic.twitter.com/mNV8T1sAU2 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

State Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam also directed the concerned officials to provide all possible assistance to the family of the braveheart.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condoled Dar's death. "My salute to this braveheart Rauf Ahmad Dar. He saved the tourists from his capsized raft but lost his own life in the process. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," he tweeted.