Major tragedy averted as J&K police recover AK rifles, ammunition from Kashmir-bound car at Narwal; 2 arrested

JAMMU: A major tragedy was averted as Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered AK rifles and ammunition from a Kashmir-bound car at Narwal Naka and arrested two youth thus busting a militant module.

"Terror module busted by Jammu police and 1 AK series rifle, 1 pistol, 2 magazines of AK series, 60 AK-rounds,15 pistol rounds recovered from the possession of 2 suspects, aboard an Alto car at Narwal yesterday evening," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted on Saturday.

As per details, based on a reliable input regarding the movement of terrorists with automatic weapons in the Narwal area heading towards Srinagar, a team of SOG Jammu laid a special check-point at Narwal area at about 1730 hrs.

During vehicle checking in the area, the SOG team signaled a white-coloured Alto car (JK18A 9967) to stop, but it tried to escape check-point (Naka). Observing the suspicious movement, the SOG team immediately chased the vehicle and apprehended it with two suspects onboard namely Raees Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, resident of Churath, Qazigund and Subzar Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Ashmuji, Kulgam.

On checking of a bag in possession of Rayees, SOF team recovered one AK series rifle, one pistol, two magazines of AK series, 60 AK-rounds and 15 pistol rounds. On this, a case vide FIR No. 359/20 under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122 of IPC, 7/25 of A.Act, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967, was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and investigation has been taken up.

It is pertinent to mention that Raees Ahmad Dar has a previous history of involvement in militant activities, having 4 cases registered against him. Initial investigation revealed that he is working for TRF. The role of his associate is also being ascertained as there seems an apprehension of a militant attack at someplace.

More arrests are likely in this regard as Kashmir-based militant supporter has revealed some names, following which police conducted raids at some places, which continued till filing of the report.

The J&K Police is investigating the case to unearth the full network of associates providing support to militant activities.