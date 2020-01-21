J&K Police cracks Baramulla murder case, two accused arrested

BARAMULLA: Police in Baramulla solved a murder case after carrying out a thorough and professional investigation in the matter. Police received a missing report from Khazer Mohammad Reshi of Pariswani stating that his son Mudasir Ahmad Reshi aged 30 years left his home to fetch some eatables however he did not return back. Accordingly, the missing report was registered at PS Kunzer and search for the missing person was started.

During the search, Police Station Kunzer retrieved dead body of Mudasir from village Rehram near a culvert on Saturday. A case was registered under relevant sections of law and investigation was initiated in the matter.

As per J&K Police, during the course of investigations, taking aid of modern scientific methods of investigation, officers learnt that one individual identified as Waseem Ahmad Reshi of Pariswani was involved in the commission of the crime.

Investigation of the case revealed that Waseem had been in touch with the victim’s (Mudasir Reshi) wife and both of them intended to marry. Consequently Waseem and victim Mudasir’s wife conspired to eliminate Mudasir Reshi.

Accordingly on 15th January 2020, Waseem took Mudasir to Rehram on a pretext to pay him five thousand rupees which he had promised him earlier. Upon reaching Rehram, accused Waseem hit on the head of victim Mudasir with a wooden stick and then slit open his throat with a sharp knife.

Police have recovered weapon of offence including the wooden stick and the knife. Dead body of the victim Mudasir Reshi was handed over to his legal heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Both the accused have been arrested.