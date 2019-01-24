हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kashmir Snowfall

Light snow, rain in Kashmir Valley

Leh town recorded minus 14.2 degrees Celsius while in Kargil it was minus 18.4 degrees.

Light snow, rain in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Light snowfall and rain occurred in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the MET office saying that the weather would remain dry during the next few days. Sonum Lotus, Director of the regional MET Department said: "There was light snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of the valley.

"Improvement in weather continues and we are going to have dry weather during the next few days without any major precipitation." Srinagar recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday. It was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 12.6 degrees in Gulmarg.

Leh town recorded minus 14.2 degrees Celsius while in Kargil it was minus 18.4 degrees. Jammu recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.0, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal 0.1 and Bhaderwah minus 0.3 as the night`s lowest temperatures.

