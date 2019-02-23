हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Local youth take part in recruitment drive for SPO post in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Earlier this week, local youth took part in an Army recruitment drive for nearly 111 vacancies in J&K's Baramulla district.

Local youth take part in recruitment drive for SPO post in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch
ANI photo

Srinagar: Several Kashmiri youth on Friday took part in a recruitment drive for Special Police Officer (SPO) post for as many as166 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. These vacancies are specially allotted by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the youth residing in the area between 0 to 10 kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC).

"Recruitment is happening in Poonch after a long time; several youths have come. I am feeling very good. We are getting a chance to serve the nation as well," SPO aspirant Javed Iqbal said.

Earlier this week, local youth took part in an Army recruitment drive for nearly 111 vacancies in J&K's Baramulla district.

These recruitment drives come at a time when the entire nation is mourning the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14.

The attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompted protests and demands that severe punishment be doled out to the neighbouring country.

India already launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and also revoked the status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to the neighbouring country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has, however, denied saying that his country had no involvement in the attack. He also added that India's aggressive posturing would be reciprocated if required.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSPO recruitmentPulwama attack
Next
Story

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Must Watch

PT58S

Breaking News: Toxic alcohol kills 110 in Assam, hundreds hospitalised

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close