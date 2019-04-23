Lt General Ranbir Singh reviews security in Eastern Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir

General Officer Commanding In Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt General Ranbir Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in the Eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here.

"Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas to review the security situation and operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh today (Tuesday)," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the Army Commander was accompanied by the Fire and Fury Corps Commander during the visit.

#ArmyCdrNC visited forward areas of #EasternLadakh; reviewed op preparedness & lauded all ranks for their dedication and tenacity while operating in hostile terrain & adverse weather conditions.@adgpi@SpokespersonMoD@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/nJNEdV3OsG — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) April 23, 2019

"The Army Commander was briefed in detail by the General Officer Commanding Trishul Division about the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh," the spokesman said.

During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Singh appreciated their hardwork and dedication in their endeavour to safeguard the nation's borders while operating in hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions, he added.