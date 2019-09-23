Major terror attack foiled in Jammu and Kashmir, 40 kg explosives seized in Kathua

New Delhi: Averting what could have been a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces on Monday recovered at least 40 kg of explosives along with other items from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region.

The seizure was made during a search operation in Dewal village of Dilawal area of Kathua.

As per reports, one person has been arrested in the connection and is currently being interrogated, security forces said, adding that further details are awaited.

Acting on a tip-off, the troops of Army's Intelligence Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police undertook a joint operation and conducted a search at a suspected location and recovered a cache of locally-made explosives.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat while speaking to media on Monday said that Pakistan has reactivated the terror camp in Balakot as more than 500 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate from across the border.

Ever since India's move on Article 370, Pakistan backed terror groups are desperately trying to infiltrate terrorists from across the border into the Valley.

On Sunday, Pakistan once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir with mortars being fired in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. According to reports, the firing started around 4.15 pm.

The Indian Army also gave a befitting reply to this unprovoked firing and shelling. Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch were also on the target at 9.45 am.

On September 15, India raised concerns regarding more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces this year.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone while speaking to media on Monday said that in the past one-year, four incidents of terrorists have taken place in Kishtwar.

Due to the continuous efforts of Kishtwar police, assisted by CRPF, army and NIA team, they have been able to solve all these 4 cases of the past one-year.