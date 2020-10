Mehbooba Mufti out of house arrest after 14 months, makes controversial remarks yet again

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday night, has yet again made a controversial remark.

In an audio speech to her followers, the PDP leader vowed to continue her “struggle for the restoration of Article 370’’ and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. She also used the opportunity to attack the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for putting leaders like her under house arrest.

She also accused the Centre of muzzling the voice of the Kashmiri leaders. In her 83-second audio message posted on Twitter late on Tuesday night, Mufti said, “We will have to work for the resolution of Kashmir issue for which thousands of people have laid down their lives."

The PDP leader, however, said that it will not be an easy task as there will be ''difficulties in this path but our steadfastness and determination will be our aides in this struggle".

The Centre had ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5 last year.

Mehbooba also demanded the release of Kashmiri people languishing in various jails. "As I have been released, all other persons (from Kashmir) who are detained in various jails across the country should also be released," she said.

Mehbooba was released on Tuesday night after the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The development came barely two days before the Supreme Court was to hear the matter related to her detention.

Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.