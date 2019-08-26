Minority Affairs Ministry team will visit Kashmir from August 27-28

The Ministry of Minority Affairs will undertake a two-day visit to Kashmir from Tuesday to explore and identify the regions where the development projects of the Centre can be introduced. This is a major initiative of the Ministry after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV

The delegation will visit Kashmir from August 27-28 and explore the possibilities of development there. The delegation will have several officials besides the secretary of the Ministry. The delegation will consider if the development works of the Centre including schools, colleges and processions can be carried out there.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that a high-level team of the Ministry, including the Secretary, will visit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

"A high-level team of the Ministry, including Secy, will visit Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh. Team will be in Srinagar on 27-28 Aug, from there the team will also visit Kargil, Leh & Jammu. It will explore areas where development has not reached," he said.