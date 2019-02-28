हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits LoC areas amid tension

During the visit, Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the operational situation.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits LoC areas amid tension

NEW DELHI: Amid high tensions along the LoC, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward posts in Rajouri Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, officials said Thursday.

Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, the commander's Wednesday visit came as Pakistan fired mortar shells across the Line of Control (LoC) and a Pakistan fighter jet entered Indian territory.

During the visit, Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the operational situation, prevailing security scenario and preparedness of the army formations.

He was also briefed on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations through superior and aggressive domination of LoC being exercised by the troops and defensive measures put in place to thwart the nefarious designs of the adversary.

Singh also interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to cease fire violations and infiltration bids.

The need to be prepared for effectively meeting the current emerging security challenge was also reinforced by the commander. 

Tags:
Northern Army CommanderLt Gen Ranbir SinghJ&KRajouri Sector
Next
Story

Heavy shelling, air intrusions give way to fear psychosis among border residents

Must Watch

PT47M7S

Congress leaders supporting Imran Khan over Wing Commander Abhinandan release? Watch special debate

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close