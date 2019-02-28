Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits LoC areas amid tension

NEW DELHI: Amid high tensions along the LoC, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward posts in Rajouri Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, officials said Thursday.

Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, the commander's Wednesday visit came as Pakistan fired mortar shells across the Line of Control (LoC) and a Pakistan fighter jet entered Indian territory.

During the visit, Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the operational situation, prevailing security scenario and preparedness of the army formations.

He was also briefed on the actions taken to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations through superior and aggressive domination of LoC being exercised by the troops and defensive measures put in place to thwart the nefarious designs of the adversary.

Singh also interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to cease fire violations and infiltration bids.

The need to be prepared for effectively meeting the current emerging security challenge was also reinforced by the commander.