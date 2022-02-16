हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hijab row

‘One day, BJP will also go like East India Company': Mehbooba Mufti

Commenting on the Karnataka hijab row, Mehbooba Mufti said that it is a move to keep Muslim girls away from education. 

‘One day, BJP will also go like East India Company&#039;: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Taking a dig at the BJP, People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has said that it is like the East India Company and the saffron party will one day leave the country.

Speaking on the side-lines of a PDP event at Shopian in South Kashmir, Mufti said that the BJP is afraid of PAGD because it speaks about the real situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"PAGD is fighting together to restore the lost respect of Jammu and Kashmir, be it 370, or 35A. We want to take our people out of this trouble,’’ the former J&K chief minister said.

Mufti further alleged that "thousands of our people have been arrested and imprisoned in outside jails. The journalists who want to show the real truth have been arrested, and PAGD is a voice against it, that's why the central government is against it. They do not want anyone to talk about the reality here, they want that only one message to go out that everything is fine here.’’

She added, "the BJP said by abrogating 370, the issue of Kashmir has been resolved but the truth is that 370 has become even more complicated and resolving this has become even more difficult.’’, 

Taking a dig at the BJP over the ongoing Hijab row, Mufti said, " Different kind of people live in India, wear different clothes, eat different food, but BJP wants to make it Godse's India." 

“They want that people should wear one dress, say no to hijab, this is not Gandhi's India,” she said.  “This hijab thing is also a conspiracy to keep away our girls from getting their education. But our girls are very intelligent, they will not let their education suffer,” Mufti hoped.  

"Their effort is to keep people confused; people are being raided daily, even today the NIA raids happened. Different names of militants have been coined - Hybrid Militant, White Colour Militant so that people cannot speak, cannot raise voice, cannot protest,” she said.  

"It will not last long. The BJP too will go like East India Company, left India. People of Jammu and Kashmir will come out of this trouble, and they will not only get back their lost honour, but the Kashmir issue will also get resolved,” she said.

hijab rowMehbooba MuftiJammu and KashmirKarnatakaPDP
