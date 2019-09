Poonch: Pakistani forces on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops.

Four civiians, including three women and 1 man, have sustained injuries due to unprovoked shelling by the Pakistani troops.

Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors on Saturday.