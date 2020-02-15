हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the officials said, adding that the Pakistan Rangers also fired dozens of mortars.  

Pic Courtesy: PTI (File Photo)

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers on Saturday violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district early on Saturday, officials said.

The Border Security Force retaliated effectively, and the exchange of fire, which started around 4 am at Chakra village in the Hiranagar sector, lasted for over two-and-a-half hours, according to the officials.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after a villager was killed and four were injured along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Poonch district.

