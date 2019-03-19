हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akhnoor

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on late Monday night. 

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&amp;K&#039;s Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors
Representational image

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on late Monday night. 

Pakistani troopers resorted to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms at around 10:45 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating back, an Army official tolf nes agency ANI.

The ceasefire violation continued till Tuesday morning.

This comes a day after an army jawan was killed in Pakistan's ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of J&K's Rajouri district. The firing which began at about 5:30 a.m stopped at about 7:15 am. Indian Army retaliated effectively.

Tags:
AkhnoorSunderbaniLine of controlceasefire violation
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

PT23M26S

Watch Debate: 2019 Election battle, Is it Parivar Vs Chowkidar?