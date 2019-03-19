Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on late Monday night.

Pakistani troopers resorted to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms at around 10:45 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating back, an Army official tolf nes agency ANI.

The ceasefire violation continued till Tuesday morning.

This comes a day after an army jawan was killed in Pakistan's ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of J&K's Rajouri district. The firing which began at about 5:30 a.m stopped at about 7:15 am. Indian Army retaliated effectively.