Indian Army

Pakistani terrorist, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed, killed in Baramulla encounter

Pakistan-based terrorist Luqman, a member of banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad, was killed in an encounter Saturday with the security forces in Bujthalan Boniyar area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after a brief exchange of fire. 

SRINAGAR: Pakistan-based terrorist Luqman, a member of banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad, was killed in an encounter Saturday with the security forces in Bujthalan Boniyar area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after a brief exchange of fire. 

Acting on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned the area and launched a search operation for the hiding terrorists. 

During the CASO (cordon and search operation), the terrorists opened fire on the joint forces, triggering an encounter, said police. 

“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. From the incriminating material recovered from the site of encounter, the killed terrorist has been identified as a foreigner from Pakistan and is believed to be from proscribed terror outfit JeM,” police said in a statement. 

According to sources in the police, the slain militant was active for one year in different areas of north Kashmir after managing to infiltrate in India. 

Police have recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. Authorities are also looking at the records of his involvement in different terror crimes in the state.  

Indian Army Terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammad
J&K: One JeM terrorist among two killed in Baramulla encounter

