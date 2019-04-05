Scuffle breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Central Jail

A scuffle broke out inside the Srinagar Central Jail in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday night between inmates and the security officials.

The inmates objected to the move of shifting them for repair and renovation of some barracks.

The inmates perceived that they would be shifted to jails outside the state. They went on a rampage setting fire to gas cylinders that resulted in a cylinder blast. They also vandalised jail property. At least two barracks and jail mess were set on fire.

The police rushed to the prison to help authorities bring the situation under control.

The situation is currently being monitored.

Meanwhile, Internet services have also been suspended in Srinagar city while the speed has been reduced in south Kashmir. Law enforcing personnel have been deployed in strength in old city areas as a precautionary measure.