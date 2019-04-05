हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Scuffle breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Central Jail

The inmates objected to the move of shifting them for repair and renovation of some barracks.

Scuffle breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Srinagar Central Jail

A scuffle broke out inside the Srinagar Central Jail in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday night between inmates and the security officials.

The inmates objected to the move of shifting them for repair and renovation of some barracks.

The inmates perceived that they would be shifted to jails outside the state. They went on a rampage setting fire to gas cylinders that resulted in a cylinder blast. They also vandalised jail property. At least two barracks and jail mess were set on fire. 

The police rushed to the prison to help authorities bring the situation under control.

The situation is currently being monitored. 

Meanwhile, Internet services have also been suspended in Srinagar city while the speed has been reduced in south Kashmir. Law enforcing personnel have been deployed in strength in old city areas as a precautionary measure. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagar Central Jail
Next
Story

Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT15M40S

VVIP chopper scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet, 'AP' Stands for Ahmed Patel but who is Mrs.Gandhi?