Show no mercy to anyone indulging in violence: J&K Governor to cops

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday directed the police to take stringent action without mercy against those whoever indulging in any sort of violence, arson or rumour mongering, irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

Malik, who reviewed the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the deadly Pulwama attack, announced the decision during a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

A nation-wide outrage has been triggered following the death of at least 40 CRPF jawans personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district in south Kashmir. The deadly attack has been claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompting protests and demands that severe punishment be given to the neighbouring country.