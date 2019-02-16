हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama attack

Show no mercy to anyone indulging in violence: J&K Governor to cops

Malik, who reviewed the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the deadly Pulwama attack, announced the decision during a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

Show no mercy to anyone indulging in violence: J&amp;K Governor to cops

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday directed the police to take stringent action without mercy against those whoever indulging in any sort of violence, arson or rumour mongering, irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

Malik, who reviewed the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the deadly Pulwama attack, announced the decision during a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

A nation-wide outrage has been triggered following the death of at least 40 CRPF jawans personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district in south Kashmir. The deadly attack has been claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompting protests and demands that severe punishment be given to the neighbouring country.

Tags:
Pulwama attackJammu and KashmirSatya Pal Malik
Next
Story

Jawan injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Breaking News: Major killed IED blast in Nowshera Sector