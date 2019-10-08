Terrorist killed in gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Avantipora; huge cache of arms, ammunition seized

New Delhi: The security forces killed a terrorist during a gunfight on the outskirts of Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the spot; however, the identity and affiliation of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town. One terrorist killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues."

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.