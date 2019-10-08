close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed in gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Avantipora; huge cache of arms, ammunition seized

Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the spot.

Terrorist killed in gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Avantipora; huge cache of arms, ammunition seized

New Delhi: The security forces killed a terrorist during a gunfight on the outskirts of Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the spot; however, the identity and affiliation of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town. One terrorist killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues."

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAwantiporaTerroristGunfight
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir to be open for tourists from October 10 as Governor Malik lifts ban after 2 months

Must Watch

PT13M6S

RSS is celebrating its foundation day, the program is being organized at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur