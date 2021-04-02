Three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter in J&K, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: At least three unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out in Kakpora in South Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

"Three unidentified terrorists killed in the encounter at Pulwama. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, was recovered. Search going on," J&K Police said.

Earlier the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of some terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The terrorists were eliminated after they refused to surrender and fired upon the searching party of joint security forces.

A top police officer had earlier confirmed that “an encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists at Ghat Mohalla Kakpora area of Pulwama district”

He said, “A joint search team of J&K Police, Army’s 50 RR and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the team cordoned off the suspected spot and asked terrorists to surrender repeatedly, they fired upon the search party and fire was retaliated resulting in an encounter”

On Thursday, terrorists had attacked a local BJP leader’s house and killed a policeman in the attack – the place is very near to the present encounter spot;

Security forces suspect that the trapped terrorists could be among those who carried out the attack yesterday in Ahrigam Nowgam at the Srinagar-Pulwama border.

