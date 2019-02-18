हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama terror attack

Top cop injured in gunfight between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

As per reports, the gunbattle has been on for over 17 hours. 

Reuters photo

New Delhi: Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Kashmir) Amit Kumar was on Monday shot and wounded by militants during an ongoing gunbattle between security forces and terrroists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Kumar was hit by a bullet in the abdomen in Pinglena village in fighting that also killed an Army Major and three soldiers, a civilian and two militants including a Pakistani terrorist. As per ANI news agency, Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital after he suffered an injurt. His condition is said to be stable. 

One brigade commander and two other soldiers also received injuries in the attack, the police said. The names of the Army personnel injured were not immediately known.

At least six security personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a deputy inspector general, were injured in the gun battle in Pulwama's Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans, said PTI report.

After receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on late Sunday night. Militants fired at forces as the searches got underway, triggering a gun battle, officials said. 

The Pinglan encounter claimed lives of four Army personnel, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and a civilian, officials said. The slain terrorists were identified as Kamran, a Pakistani national and top commander of the Jaish, and Hilal Ahmad, a local recruited by the terror group, they said. 

"Kamran's role in the February 14 suicide bombing of a CRPF convoy was under the scanner of investigators," a senior police official said.

The slain soldiers are Major VS Dhondial, Havaldar Sheo Ram and Sepoys Hari Singh and Ajay Kumar. 

The Jaish has claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack that targeted a convoy of 78 vehicles on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. About 2,500 CRPF personnel were on their way to the Valley, many returning to work after leave.

(With Agency inputs)

