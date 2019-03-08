Two groups of terrorists ready to infiltrate into India in Rajouri near Line of Control: Report

JAMMU: Heavily armed members of two Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits are waiting to infiltrate into the Indian side from the opposite side of Rajouri near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, according to inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies.

As per the inputs, one group comprising at least five Pakistan-trained terrorists have reportedly arrived in Nikial in a black colour vehicle directly from Kotli terror camp in the PoK.

A guide named Haji Arif is believed to be accompanying them. The group has been recently spotted near the LoC on the other side of the border in the Rajouri sector.

The other group, consists of six terrorists, probably from the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba has been spotted moving near village Mohra Shried at LoC and waiting for an opportune time to slip into the Indian side of the border.

Some members of the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group are accompanying them, according to the intelligence inputs received by the security forces.

The inputs regarding the possible infiltration bid by Pakistan-supported terrorists coincides with intelligence warnings that Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning to carry out another Pulwama-style terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 3-4 days, intelligence sources have warned.

The banned terror outfit is planning to strike ''very soon'' to avenge the IAF airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot which completely destroyed one of its biggest terror training camps, the agencies warned.

In view of the specific intelligence inputs, security has been heightened across the state and the security agencies have been directed to remain on high alert mode.

According to the intelligence inputs, the Masood Azhar-led JeM has planned to carry out an IED attack in Qazigund and Anantnag of south Kashmir.

This time, the JeM plans to use a ''Tata Sumo SUV'' to execute its plans.

The warning from the intelligence agencies came a few hours after a grenade attack was carried out at a bus stop in Jammu. One person, a teenager, was killed in the incident, while at least 32 others were left injured.

The security agencies arrested a Hizbul-Mujahideen member in connection with the grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in the evening.

He had confessed to the crime and, during his interrogation, revealed that the attack was masterminded by the district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhatt alias Omar.

The grenade attack at Jammu bus stand came days after a suicide bomber linked to JeM rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF troopers in J&K's Pulwama district on February 14. The attack resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel.

The Pulwama attack was one of the worst witnessed by the Jammu and Kashmir in over two decades.