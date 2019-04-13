Two JeM terrorists killed in Shopian encounter in J&K, arms and ammunition recovered

Shopian: The security forces on Saturday killed two terrorists in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in the morning.

According to IGP J&K SP Pani, the encounter began after the terrorists opened fire on the patrol party from a hideout.

The security forces then cordoned off the entire area and a massive search operation was launched.

In the ensuing operation, two terrorists were killed by the security forces who were later identified as Abid Wagay, a resident of Rawalpora Shopian, and Shahjahan Mir, a resident of Amshepora Shopian.

Both were affiliated with banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the ANI quoted police as saying.

J&K Police on Shopian encounter: The two killed terrorists have been identified as Abid Wagay resident of Rawalpora Shopian & Shahjahan Mir resident of Amshepora Shopian. Both were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. pic.twitter.com/WSXbbtR5av — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

A large cache of arms and the ammunition was also recovered from them.

The J&K Police has also registered a case, the IGP said.

Last week, counter-insurgency units of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police gunned down two terrorists in Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.