SRINAGAR: In a major crackdown against Pakistan-backed terrorists, the security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them. According to reports, the arrest was made in the Kashmir Valley by the Kupwara police along with 28 RR of the Indian Army.

Acting on a credible tip-off that two terrorist associates affiliated with LeT have entered the Maidanpora area of Lolab to carry out terrorism-related activities, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area. During the operation, a vehicle load carrier bearing registration number JK09A-2324 was signalled to stop at the iron bridge in Maidanpora.

Sensing the heavy presence of the security forces, the vehicle abruptly stopped and two persons jumped out of it. Whereas one individual identified as Shamim Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Mohiuddeen Khan, a resident of Khan Mohalla Kawari Laderwan, was immediately nabbed. One bag containing ten (10) hand grenades was recovered from his possession, and the other accomplice jumped in the fields with a backpack and managed to flee.

After a hectic chase and search in the area, the other person identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Ledarwan Kawari Kupwara, was apprehended from a shop located at Badi Bhera Lolab owned by one Zakir Ahmad Mir resident of Wavoora Lolab.

After searching the backpack, four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 140 live rounds of the pistol were recovered. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lalpora and investigations have begun to unearth the terror module involved in the case.