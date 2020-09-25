Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter; arms & ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Friday killed two terrorists belonging to banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter that began in in Sirhama village in Anantnag district in South Kashmir.

The IGP Kashmir confirmed the killing to two terrorists and said, “two LeT terrorists were killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition have been recovered. Search is going on.”

The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, the IGP added. The encounter broke out on Thursday evening in Sirhama village but the operation was put on hold for the night. However, the entire area was cordoned off and the operation resumed this morning.

After a fresh exchange of fire, the house where the two terrorists were holed up was blasted by the security forces

A police officer earlier said that “after receiving the inputs from J&K Police about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint operation by the Anantnag Police, the local unit of army and CRPF was launched along with a cordon-and-search-operation in Sirhama village.”

He said as the joint search team cordoned off the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon them and a gunbattle erupted.

This is the second encounter in south Kashmir in two days. Earlier, one terrorist of Al-badar terror outfit was killed in Tral area in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir and huge arms and ammunition was recovered from the spot.