Two terrorists killed in Baramullah district of North Kashmir

Jammu: In an ongoing anti-terror operation, one more terrorist was killed on Monday (August 17). One terrorist was earlier killed in the encounter that broke between forces and terrorists in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir where earlier terrorists attacked a security checkpoint and three soldiers were martyred.

Kashmir zone police earlier twitted, “#Encounter has started at #Kreeri area of #Baramulla. So far, 01 attacker killed. Police and security forces are on the job. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

Confirming the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one terrorist was killed in the encounter.