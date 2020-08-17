हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anti-terror operation

Two terrorists killed in Baramullah district of North Kashmir

One terrorist was earlier killed in the encounter that broke between forces and terrorists in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir where earlier terrorists attacked a security checkpoint and three soldiers were martyred. 

File pic: Zee News

Jammu: In an ongoing anti-terror operation, one more terrorist was killed on Monday (August 17). One terrorist was earlier killed in the encounter that broke between forces and terrorists in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir where earlier terrorists attacked a security checkpoint and three soldiers were martyred. 

According to police, the terrorist killed in Kreeri encounter was one of the attackers on the security forces.

A police official said that one terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke after the terror attack between forces and terrorists in Kreeri village of Baramullah district of North Kashmir. 

The encounter broke out after a few hours the joint security forces party was attacked in which one SPO of Jammu Kashmir police and two CRPF soldiers got martyred. 

Kashmir zone police earlier twitted, “#Encounter has started at #Kreeri area of  #Baramulla. So far, 01 attacker killed. Police and security forces are on the job. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

Confirming the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one terrorist was killed in the encounter. 

