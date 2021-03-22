Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian, encounter underway

SRINAGAR: At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the initial reports, the encounter broke out at the midnight around 2 AM at the Manihal area of Shopian. A joint operation of J&K Police, the Indian Army and the CRPF was launched after receiving inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

According to the J&K Police, two unidentified terrorists were killed in the joint operation. The joint operation is still underway. The security forces are trying to ascertain the identity of the slain terrorists.

A massive search and combing operation has been launched in the area to flush out some more terrorists possibly hiding in the area.

