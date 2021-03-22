हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian, encounter underway

According to the initial reports, the encounter broke out at the midnight around 2 AM at the Manihal area of Shopian. A joint operation of J&K Police, the Indian Army and the CRPF was launched after receiving inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

Two terrorists killed in J&amp;K’s Shopian, encounter underway
Image for representational use only

SRINAGAR: At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the initial reports, the encounter broke out at the midnight around 2 AM at the Manihal area of Shopian. A joint operation of J&K Police, the Indian Army and the CRPF was launched after receiving inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

According to the J&K Police, two unidentified terrorists were killed in the joint operation. The joint operation is still underway. The security forces are trying to ascertain the identity of the slain terrorists.

A massive search and combing operation has been launched in the area to flush out some more terrorists possibly hiding in the area.   

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirShopian encounterIndian ArmyCRPF
Next
Story

Sikh community feeling betrayed as J&K govt fails to implement Anand Marriage Act in state: BJP leader

Must Watch

PT51M47S

West Bengal Election 2021: BJP manifesto promises 33% job quota for women