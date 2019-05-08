close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shopian

Unidentified terrorists fire at two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

The incident took place at Zainpora village in the district.

Unidentified terrorists fire at two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian district

Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday afternoon opened fire on two civilians Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place at Zainpora village in the district.

Live TV

The duo has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. They are said to be in critical condition. 

The injured civilians have been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad and Irfan Ahmad. Both of them are said to be pharmacists

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
shopianShopian firingTerrorists
Next
Story

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Congress made its half-century in abusing PM Modi: BJP