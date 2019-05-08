Unidentified terrorists fire at two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Unidentified terrorists on Wednesday afternoon opened fire on two civilians Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place at Zainpora village in the district.

The duo has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. They are said to be in critical condition.

The injured civilians have been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad and Irfan Ahmad. Both of them are said to be pharmacists

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.